India’s participation in Champions Trophy is in jeopardy, especially after the pay dispute between ICC and BCCI. It’ll be a huge loss for cricket and Indian fans, as we really want to see India defend their title successfully. But, if things don’t work out, our players can find comfort in doing these things.

Attend weddings

The Indian players can earn some pretty good moolah by attending weddings, and being the guest of honour there. A lot of businessmen will be willing to shell out the requisite amount.

Get married

While some players of the Indian team are already married, some are not. One person who could tie the knot is Virat Kohli, who can don a Manyavar kurta too.

Do advertisements

Indian cricketers are often accused of doing advertisements in between important matches and tournaments. Well, if they do it during the Champions Trophy, nobody will lay a finger on them.

Watch the matches on TV and play fantasy league

Surely, the players will miss being out in the middle. But, they are allowed to experience the next best thing which is to watch the rest of the teams battle it out for the coveted crown.

Prepare for the next IPL

A lot of players from the Indian team had a nightmarish IPL (Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja) and they’ll do well to start preparing for the next edition right away. A lot of money is riding on this tournament, and lacklustre performance is simply unacceptable as it devalues the tournament.