It was an exciting week of football, with many interesting matches that could go either way. In case, you missed the action, we bring you a weekly football round-up that’ll keep you updated.

English Premier League

Chelsea played at home against Swansea, and the match was exciting. Cesc Fabregas who was making his 300th appearance in the Premier League gave Chelsea the lead, but Swansea equalised through Llorente header in the dying seconds of the first half. Pedro brought the league leaders back into the game with a brilliant strike, and Diego Costa killed the game with a neatly executed finish. The leaders are now 10 points clear on top of the table and are likely to emerge champions if they maintain their current form.

Tottenham thrashed Stoke City at White Hart Lane with a Harry Kane hat-trick that saw them win 4-0. The victory took Tottenham to second on the table, with 53 points.

Leicester City too ended their barren run after a 3-1 victory against Liverpool, which came soon after their manager Cluadio Ranieri was sacked.

Manchester United win EFL Cup

Zlatan Ibrahamovic was the star of the show as Manchester United lifted the league trophy, thanks to two goals from the Swede striker. The match looked dead and buried when Manchester United took a two goal lead in the first half, but Southampton showed great spirit to come back with two goals. Unfortunately for them, Ibrahamovic scored a late header which turned out to be a championship-winning goal for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Real Madrid pull incredible heist against Villareal; Barcelona edge past Atletico Madrid

In a match that saw 5 goals scored in the second half, Real Madrid pulled off a near miracle to go top of the La Liga table. Villareal went two goals up with Trigueros and Bakambu finding the back of the net. Real Madrid pulled it back with three goals in 19 minutes to make the score 3-2, and earned three points much to title rivals Barcelona’s dismay. Gerard Pique, Barcelona’s defender tweeted his disgust at how referees were favourable to Real Madrid this season.

Barcelona too earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid, with Lionel Messi scoring the winner in the 86th minute.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich handed Hamburger SV an 8-0 drubbing that will hurt them for a long time. Bayern Munich are now five points clear at the top of the table. Closest rivals RB Leipzig too finished the week with three points in the bag with a victory over 1. FC Köln.

Image courtesy: Chelsea FC’s Facebook