Chelsea let slip their firm grip over the Premier League title after suffering a shock 2-1 loss at home at the hands of Crystal Palace on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur, who cruised 2-0 at Burnley, are now seven points behind the leaders but three teams from the top six dropped points in a failed bid to challenge the top two.

As has been the routine for the Blues unit, unbeaten in the past 17 games under new boss Antonio Conte, they took an early lead at Stamford Bridge with Cesc Fabregas slotting home Eden Hazard’s low cross from inside the area with a cheeky backheal in the fifth minute. But the runaway leaders, who hadn’t lost at their fortress since September last year, then conceded twice within three minutes to set up a fourth consecutive win for Sam Allardyce’s men.

In the ninth minute, former Manchester United outcast Wilfred Zaha rose up to the occasion by firing a low shot on the away post from just inside the box. He then turned provider for Christian Benteke in the 12th minute to turn the scoreline around. The home side then attempted to rally back with a wave of attacks but Palace keeper William Hennessey stood tall through all of them, and also 11 minutes of stoppage time, to end Chelsea’s 13-game winning run at home.

The Spurs made the most of this slip up by consolidating all three points, courtesy second half goals from Eric Dier and Son Heung-Min. Liverpool also stayed in the race for a top four spot after an intense Merseyside Derby. At the end of it however, they emerged comfortable winners 3-1 as Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi scored decisive goals after Matthew Pennington had cancelled out Sadio Mané’s opener.

All other top teams from England dropped points with Arsenal and Manchester City ending a high-stake game 2-2. Patience ran thin at the Emirates as Arsene Wenger’s men conceded early after Kevin de Bruyne’s piercing long ball was finished by Leroy Sane in the fifth minute. Theo Walcott restored parity in the 40th minute but Sergio Aguero’s strike three minutes from half-time left many unimpressed in the stands. Eventually, Shkodran Mustafi’s header, eight minutes into the second period, ensured a point for the Londoners, who remain two adrift of Manchester United – fifth after a lackluster goalless draw against West Bromvich Albion at Old Trafford.

The tables remained unturned in the La Liga as Real Madrid, with a makeshift backline, worked hard to overcome Alaves 3-0. Karim Benzema opened the scoring after the half-hour mark as Isco and Nacho sealed the result with goals in the dying minutes of the game. On the other hand, a Leo Messi-less Barcelona kept pace with the leaders following a 4-1 thrashing of a struggling Granada. Goals from Paco Alcácer, Ivan Rakitic and Neymar put the outcome beyond doubt after Jeremie Boga had equalised Luiz Suarez’s first-half opener.

Elsewhere on the European continent, Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich struck half-a-dozen goals past bottom-half side FC Augsburg to retain a 13 point cushion over RB Leipzig. Robert Lewandowski displayed his striking prowess in a superb hat-trick while Thomas Muller bagged a brace and Thiago Alacantra also got on the scoreboard.

In Italy, Juventus remained passive after Sami Khedira’s strike in a 1-1 draw away against Napoli. AS Roma’s 2-2 win over Empoli thus cut the gap at the top of the Seria A to six points over the course of the weekend.

