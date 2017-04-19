Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, couturiers extraordinaire, give you the lowdown on how to dress this summer.

METALLICS

The new white, edgy sophistication is summer’s new mantra, and metallics are the new minimalistic chic.

EASE

Don’t be afraid of a looser silhouette. When paired with the right accessories, they make for a dressy yet fuss-free summer look.

COLOUR

Experiment with different hues. Summer is all about reinventing and rejuvenating yourself, so don’t be afraid to include the pastel palette in your wardrobe this season.

DRESS UP

Don’t forget your formal wear. Simply because it’s summer, and your winter wardrobe is in the trunk that doesn’t give you the excuse to dress down.

PRINTS

Embrace the prints. Chic and elegant prints are the perfect summer uniform, so pair them with the right accessories and the look can go from day to night in a matter of minutes.

THE SUMMER JACKET

Reinvent your summer wardrobe by investing in the correct summer jacket. Perfect for the office or a night out on the town, the jacket doesn’t belong to the season of winter any more.

SASS

This is the most important commandment of them all. Be confident in your own skin. It is the man that wears the clothes, not the other way around, so be confident, bold and sexy and you’re ready to conquer this summer.