Wendell Rodricks on success, love, possessing an insatiable appetite for knowledge, and more.
- To me, success means happiness at all levels — work, society but most importantly, emotionally.
- My partner is the most unforgettable person I have met. Life changed for the best after we met. Not many are lucky to find a partner that indulges, pampers, encourages, provides solace, loves to travel and hold your hand and heart through this amazing journey called life.
- It is very easy for me to find something good in most people. When I see someone give out a positive vibe, it impresses me. With that in mind, I have many role models in family, friends and strangers.
- I learn from failure. There is always a lesson to learn as to why a bad phase happened.
- I love what I am doing. I would not like to change a thing. I may be a dreamer in fashion, but I live in the moment in a very real way.
- If I could turn back the clock, I wish I could see, by some virtual miracle, the history of the world and people’s lives in an hour. History fascinates me.
- I don’t think about money. It bores me.
- I wish, like everyone, to have a quick, painless death. But that is not in our hands, so better not to try to control what we have no control over. When it happens, embrace it with grace.
- I believe God is the positive energy between people, and that there is an equally balanced negative force that we should avoid.
- I am religious as well as spiritual. I see myself as a world citizen, an Indian and a Goan. In that mode, I accept all religions and realise that I am a product of what my ancestors went through, converting religions as time went by. I may be Catholic today, but 500 years ago I may have been Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, Jain, tribal, animistic…
- The biggest decision I made in my life was to move from hotel management to fashion — and to move to Goa.
- My biggest piece of advice to the younger generation is to be as creative as you can, to have a good quality of life, balancing technology with the appreciation of nature and all that the planet offers us.
- I don’t think of myself much, and especially not about highs and lows. I enjoy the moment… now.
- My field of work taught me that every woman wants to look slimmer, taller and more beautiful.
- This has taught me that I have a serious job as a designer to meet those demands. I feel I am more than a doctor. I make women feel better, and also make them look better.
- I have handed over my label to Schulen Fernandes, who will take it far with her creativity and wisdom. I have never regretted that decision.
- I don’t have free time. I handed over my label, as there was so much left unattended. I need to do my museum, do design offers I earlier refused, put time aside for more research on Goan history, write more books, teach fashion for social causes… and yes, go to the studio and make clothes when I feel the need. Fashion will always be my first love.
- I am a sponge. I learn every single day. I read a lot. In a quiet moment, you will find me with a fat book, normally on history, culture, travel, biographies, spiritual theology or cooking. I have an enormous appetite for knowledge.