Rejoice colour red fans, the current generation of iPhones from Apple will now come in your favourite hue. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be getting an all-new styling in the form of a vibrant Red coloured special edition with aluminium finish. And as always, we’ve got you covered with all the trivia this time as well.

First Red iPhone

Despite other products from the Cupertino company, like the iPod Nano original and Beats range, featuring Red colour variants, it’s the first time that Apple flagship phones will come in this hue. Various iPad and Apple Watch accessories also come in the Red colour.

Two variants

The Red iPhones will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. Apart from the storage, both the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus will come with the same set of features, including the chipset, cameras and display.

Prices north of Rs 80k

Though Apple is yet to officially announce the prices of the phone in India, the Red special edition will reportedly carry a price tag of Rs 82,000 for the basic model. April onwards, it will be available at authorised Apple dealerships alongside the finishes in Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold and Rose Gold.

Part of Red initiative

The new special edition phones are a part of the company’s Red initiative that funds HIV-awareness programmes in sub-Saharan Africa. Apple is world’s largest corporate donor to the global fund that fights AIDS.

