Following a sudden sea of rumours surrounding Apple’s purported new flagship phone, the ‘iPhone 8,’ a recent report now suggests that the next-gen mobile phone will be announced in September this year. Here’s what we know about it so far.

The phone will be called the iPhone Edition, according to the Japanese website Mac Otakara, signalling that the phone would be a higher edition, just like the Apple Watch Edition. The moniker might also imply that the new flagship could be priced north of $1000.

The Cupertino company is also testing various prototypes of the ‘iPhone 8,’ experimenting with screen technology and materials. Several outlets have also reported that it will feature an OLED screen, while the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch lower-end models will sport LCD displays.

According to Mac Okatara, the only features that can be considered certain on the phone are a 5-inch display, wireless charging and dual cameras. The ‘iPhone 8’ is expected to come with an edge-to-edge display that accommodates a 5.8-inch display in a handset roughly the size of a 4.7-inch iPhone.

Apple is expected to announce the next-gen iPhone along with a more standard 4.7-inch iPhone 7s and 5.5-inch iPhone 7s Plus. The other two phones are most likely to be launched in September while gadget freaks might just have to wait for another few months to lay their hands on the ‘iPhone Edition.’

Image: Pinterest