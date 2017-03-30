Ending months of speculations and anticipation for Samsung fans, and even the industry at large, the Korean tech giant revealed its new flagship range of offerings in the form of the Samsung S8 and S8+ recently. While all the specs and features of the phones have been unveiled, the prices will be announced at the launch event in April.

The only differences between the two phones are the screen size – 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch bezel-less Infinity Displays, and the batteries, at 3,000mAh and 3,500 mAh respectively. Otherwise the phones feature identical curved screen design, Gorilla Glass 5, 2960×1440 pixel resolution, and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phones have also ditched the traditional home button for a pressure-sensitive touch panel at the chin. The fingerprint sensor, previously on the physical home button, moves to the back of the phone adjacent to the camera.

The 12MP dual-pixel rear camera is retained from the previous generation Galaxy phones, so is the 8MP front camera. The chipset comprises the Snapdragon 835 octa-core on the 10nm processor to support the Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD cards and the duo is also the first to get Bluetooth 5.0 and Gigabit LTE speeds.

The sleek design, efficient use of space on the display and new Samsung UX comes with the company’s Bixby AI-based virtual assistant that can be accessed by a smart button on the left edge. This, in addition to the Google Assistant that pops up upon long-pressing the home button. In terms of accessories, the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ will come with free Gear VR headset with Touch Controller and Harman AKG earbuds.