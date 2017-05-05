Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a comedy show that had us in splits will be coming back and we cannot wait. It was a gem of a show, and we still remember some of Roshesh Sarabhai’s poetry. It wasn’t the only Indian comedy show that should come back though. Let’s take a look at some more of them.

Tu Tu, Main Main



The saas bahu relationship is a recurrent theme in Indian television, but few shows have captured it so hilariously. Both Reema Lagoo (saas) and Supriya Pilagaonkar (bahu) managed to bring their acting A-game in every episode.

Dekh Bhai Dekh



This one is from the early 90s, and was one of the most hilarious shows of its time. It was based on a family, and had a superb ensemble cast. In fact, this is one of the few things that Shekhar Suman did right in his career.

Filmy Chakkar



Featuring Satish Shah and Ratna Pathak, Filmy Chakkar was a laugh riot that never stopped giving you reasons to smile. Before you do anything, check out the epic title track which will ring true with every Hindi movie cinephile.

Flop Show



The show might have lived up to its name, as there were only 10 episodes that got made. However, you must watch all 10 of them, since they are pure gold and belong to the Jaspal Bhatti school of humour.

Office Office



It’s extremely irritating to be involved with bureaucrats in our country, but this show (starring the legend Pankaj Kapur) presents the plight of the common man in a way that will crack you up. This is arguably the most well written Indian comedy ever, if you ask us.