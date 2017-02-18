Reality TV has been a big thing for several years now. Even though, most reality TV show contestants don’t manage to cash in on the 15 minutes of fame provided to them, some of them do. These days, Rising Star on Colors and Indian Idol on Sony are enthralling audiences, and we wonder whether the stars appearing on them will shine bright once the show is over.

These stars though have made it big after appearing on a reality show.

One Direction



One of the world’s most loved, One Direction first appeared on television show The X Factor. Guess what? They didn’t even win the show, but went on to do great things.

Arijit Singh



Bollywood would miss a lot had the soulful voice of Arijit Singh not been around. The singer first appeared on a TV show called Fame Gurukul. Years later, he became famous for being the voice behind superhit songs like Tum Hi Ho.

Chris Daughtry



Chris Daughtry’s powerful voice in American Idol didn’t make him win the show, but earned him a record deal soon after the show was over. Some of his popular songs include Home and It’s Not Over.

Ayushmann Khurrana



Now a famous actor loved by a lot of people, Ayushmann Khurrana was once a contestant of MTV’s reality show Roadies. After the show, Ayushmann turned to VJing before becoming a star with his hit film Vicky Donor.

Kelly Clarkson



Kelly Clarkson was the winner of the first season of American Idol, but her achievements didn’t end there. She has won Grammys for her songs, the biggest prize in music and is remembered for her songs like Behind These Hazel Eyes.