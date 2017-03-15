The makers of Game of Thrones recently confirmed at The South By Southwest conference and festival that pop singer Ed Sheeran will be seen making a guest appearance on the show’s seventh season. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie (Williams), and this year we finally did it,” David Benioff said during a panel.

The Shape of You singer follows several other musicians who have played cameos on the show. But with one last season to follow after the upcoming one, there is still some scope left for other pop culture stars to stage surprise entries.

Chris Martin

It’s high time that the Coldplay frontman followed fellow band member Will Champion to make an appearance on GoT. We loved his chemistry with the cast of the show in their musical collaboration in 2015.

Taylor Swift

Parallels have often been drawn between the delicate-looking pop artist’s dressing style and that of Emilia Clarke’s character Khaleesi from GoT. Though we hope the 1989 singer stops whining about her exes on the show at least.

Kanye West

The writer of the novels behind the show, George RR Martin once made a tongue-in-cheek remark on Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding. We wonder if the rapper gets to become a part of one of the (in)famous weddings on GoT in the future.

Lady Gaga

A Russian lookalike of the Mother Monster landed a role on the upcoming season of the HBO show. And we can’t help but picture Lady Gaga too dressed in one of her outlandish costumes north of the wall!

Justin Bieber

Sophie Turner alias Sansa Stark once said that the Canadian singer ‘is the Joffrey Baratheon of our time.’ So we won’t mind watching the Sorry singer play a similar character on the series, which gets killed mercilessly.

Images: Pinterest