Every person has a right to live, and it’s high time the Indian society changed their outlook towards trans-genders. In a new ad, Vicks does a great job of being a catalyst to bring about that change. It is based on the life of Gauri Sawant, a trans-gender who takes care of her daughter. The ad has been directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, who also made the critically acclaimed Masaan. Without wasting any more of your time, here’s presenting the beautiful ad.

