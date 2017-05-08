It’s summertime and racing fans across the globe are looking forward to making the most of their vacations at exciting motorsport destinations. So, with some help from our friends at booking.com, we curate a list of the some unique getaways for you guys.

Nürburg, Germany

What better than the Nürburgring Race Track, in the heart of the world of automotives, for a petrolhead to spend some quality time. You can even experience driving at the race track that is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year or even play shotgun to a professional driver.

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Talking of driving, this is where you can test your go karting skills even as an amateur. Kids from eight years of age can also sit behind the wheel of a racecar at the Yas Marina Circuit. If you want to catch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix though, you’d have to visit the Emirates in November.

Surrey, UK

Surrey has been termed as a destination for the entire family because of the Mercedes-Benz World that is located within the popular Brooklands motor racing circuit. Thrilling driving experiences across age groups include 4×4 off roading and under-17 drivers are even offered special driving courses.

Singapore, Singapore

Along with being home to the Singapore Grand Prix, the Marina Bay Street Circuit turns into a sight worth beholding even on regular evenings. Thanks to its amazing lighting system, with almost 1,600 light projectors, it offers a unique spectacle irrespective of your obsession with automobiles.

Daytona Beach, USA

On the other side of the pond is the Daytona International Speedway that is the venue for the world-famous Daytona 500 race. Alongside the tour of the speedway on an open-air tram, the track also throws up the option of a field trip for young adults to learn about the history of this iconic tarmac course.

Images: Pinterest