When it comes to making your travel experiences unique and memorable, few companies do a better job than Airbnb. Recently, they launched their Trips platform in New Delhi where designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil also made an appearance.

Trips is nothing new, and was first launched by Airbnb in November 2016. Speaking about the platform on its launch, Airbnb’s CEO Brian Chesky said, “Trips is the most significant development in the history of Airbnb. We’re expanding beyond accommodation, but taking the same people-focused approach to the entire trip. I’m excited to launch India Trips today as we’ve handpicked unique experiences, designed and led by locals, to reflect the diversity and variety of the city. Airbnb Trips will offer locals and visitors alike the chance to immerse themselves in the people, places and experiences that make the city unique.”

In Delhi, there are 15 experiences available, that can be booked online. Let’s take a look at a couple of experiences we would love to try ourselves.

Journey of Couture

Shantanu and Nikhil, one of the leading designer duos in the Indian fashion industry, will take participants through a creative journey of style, where they will see an innovative blend of architecture and design expressed through couture. Guests will have a candid tête-à-tête with a couture garment, seeing its evolution from ideation and design to a final showcase on the runway at the duo’s Noida workshop.

Sufi Gospel

Sonam Kalra, multi award-winning singer with a formal training in Indian Classical and Western music, will host a two hour session where the participants will learn about the origins of the Sufi Gospel project followed by a private listening session where they can witness the musicians in action.

The Delhi community, including individuals, professional tour guides and travel agencies willing to host a unique and exclusive Experience, can request to list it here.