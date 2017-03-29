For many, South African ODI cricket captain AB de Villiers is the face of gentlemanly habits in the sport that has only gotten more boorish in the 21st century. And to his credit, the Proteas batsman was announced as the new brand ambassador for Montblanc on Wednesday. He will be representing the luxury Maison in South Africa and India, informed a press release.

“We are delighted to welcome AB de Villiers to the Montblanc family as our new ambassador. He is one of the most exciting athletes competing in the world today,” said Montblanc CEO Jérôme Lambert. “With his disruptive and instinctively innovative approach to his sport, AB de Villiers embodies the same pioneering spirit that drives Montblanc to keep pushing boundaries,” he added.

An inspiration to millions of people around the world, AB de Villiers will bring his distinctive personality and multifaceted talent to his new role as Montblanc brand ambassador, added the release. At junior level, he has also represented his country in more than one sport but chose to dedicatedly pursue cricket and made his international bow at the age of 20, in 2004.

His cricketing repertoire includes various international records, including the world’s fastest 50, 100 and 150 in one-day international cricket, the fastest Test century by a South African and the fastest T20I 50 by a South African. He has also been a fan favourite in India along with being a revered cricketing figure back home. The 33-year-old’s IPL record is a testimony to the fact, as the country’s sports enthusiasts now look forward to his upcoming season with the Royal Challenger Bangalore in the 10th edition of the T20 tournament.

This announcement from the Swiss Maison comes days after the launch of its first smartwatch in the form of the Montblanc Summit. Inspired by the elegant 1858 collection, the watch runs on the Android Wear 2.0 operating system and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It also is a sneak peek into the company’s strategies going forward as we witness digitalisation across various domains.