Here’s some good news for all smartwatch lovers. Just a day after its global launch in London, Montblanc showcased the luxury Maison’s first smartwatch collection in India. True to the pioneering spirit that has pushed the Maison to continuously innovate since 1906, Montblanc Summit is a luxury smartwatch that combines the design codes of traditional fine watchmaking, premium materials and state-of-the-art technology.

This digital timepiece was unveiled to a select group of VIP clients, society personalities, and friends of Montblanc at a reception in the Maison’s flagship boutique in the Palladium, Mumbai. The guests to the event included Rahul Khanna (actor) Sabyasachi Mukherjee (designer), Rajiv Makhni (Tech Guru) Rehan Poncha (five-time national champion Olympic Indian swimmer and Arjuna Award winner), Rohan Shrestha (famous lifestyle photographer) and Anaita Shroff Adajania (celebrated fashion stylist), among others.

The Summit Collection has partnered with Google that gives users access to the brand’s all new Android Wear 2.0 operating system for smartwatches, a heart rate monitor to track personal fitness with high accuracy, and a selection of pre-installed apps including Uber, Foursquare and Runtastic.

From an aesthetics perspective, the introduction of a curved glass is the a first for any smartwatch and it adds a certain allure to the digital watch.

Montblanc Summit can access thousands of different apps on the Google Play Store, creating a tailor-made experience for each and every user, based on their interests and preferences. Its app personalization makes each watch truly unique and in addition to this, there are a number of pre-installed apps ready for immediate use.

The Montblanc Summit’s 46mm case is available in four different materials & styles — black PVD coated stainless steel, a bi-colour stainless steel case with a black PVD coated stainless steel bezel, stainless steel case with satinated finish, and a grade 5 titanium case with satinated finish. Each timepiece is fitted with a pusher in the design of the iconic crown from the 1858 collection.

For those who like the idea of having their very own bespoke dial, it is possible with the Montblanc Summit. Clients have an option of designing their very own dial, where they can work with the Montblanc Creative Director, designers and engineers to create their very own unique watch face.

In total, the Montblanc Summit offers more than 300 different Montblanc wearable combinations enabling the user to personalize their watch according to their needs and style, giving every timepiece a personal touch.

Montblanc Summit, which is an empowering digital timepiece that marks a new era in luxury wearables for men, is available from May 2017.