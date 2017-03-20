The Octo has been the centrepiece of Bulgari’s men’s watch collection since 2012, with new versions being launched virtually every year. The 2017 interpretation of three of its iconic models make them even more desirable.

OCTO ROMA

The iconic 58-facet, 41mm diameter case of this watch has been subtly reworked to ensure an even smoother and more comfortable feel, while maintaining its inherent strength. Even the strap has been treated to a practical enhancement thanks to a seamless, comfortable 32.5 mm width ensuring ideal flow on the wrist. The Calibre BVL 191 Solotempo, driving indications of the hours, minutes and seconds, with the date window at 3 o’clock, has a 42- hour power reserve. The watch will be available in five versions, with three dial variations – white, black, or brown – and several case finishes, in steel, two-tone gold and steel, or gold alone.

OCTO FINISSIMO TOURBILLON SKELETON

This skeletonised interpretation of the legendary Octo Finissimo Tourbillon, the world’s smallest watch of its kind, is a rare feat in watchmaking. The watch itself is just 5 mm thick, while the Calibre BVL 268, the movement that powers it with a tourbillon carriage mounted on a ball-bearing mechanism, is only 1.95 mm in thickness. The 40-mm case, with its distinctive octagonal bezel and signature 110 facets, is made from platinum and features a platinum crown with ceramic inserts. A fine example of Italian design, this timepiece is daring without being overly exuberant. Its dimensions bring a subtle and elegant blend of strength and presence to the wrist, as well as a sense of due measure. The power reserve is 62 hours.

OCTO ULTRANERO

Modernity remains the watchword of the new intense black Octo Ultranero models. Bulgari also provides its own reading of this contemporary masculine watch through two new interpretations. The dial is black lacquered and polished, with black or red facetted skeleton hands and black or red hourmarkers. The bi-directional mechanical self-winding movement, Calibre BVL 193 with twin barrels, drives indications of the hours, minutes and seconds, with the date window at 3 o’clock. It has a 50-hour power reserve.