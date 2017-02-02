From exchanging images and videos that disappeared within 10 seconds to featuring TV shows, Snapchat has come a long way. And it’s not the Our Stories (Live Stories, formerly) section that we’re talking about. Here’s all the television that you can catch up on through the app.

Party: the Bachelor series

This new ABC show runs on Tuesdays and is a combination of two programmes. Produced in vertical video format, it features clips from previous night’s episode of dating reality series The Bachelor on the bottom half of the screen and a trio of fans offering opinions on the top.

Good Luck, America

Veteran CNN journalist Peter Hamby brings news and commentary in this show produced by Snapchat. He has interviewed personalities like Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders and the layout is, again, suited for vertical viewing.

The Voice

The American version of this singing reality competition features the judges and contestants on their musical journey. The former even react to submissions from the fans on the app.

Rundown

The E! Entertainment celeb news recap series was Snapchat’s first show. It is hosted by Erin Lim, who brings a humorous take on some of the biggest news and pop culture stories of the week.

Fallon

Featuring Jimmy Fallon from the Tonight Show, this series has him doing skits for the Snapchat audience. So far only one episode has aired. It featured the comedian and his friend Justin Timberlake.