Yogeshwar Dutt recently reacted to the viral video of an Indian security personnel being heckled by a few youngsters in Kashmir by stating, “Anyone who misbehaves with Indian soldiers should be shot dead”. He added how, “Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won’t stop”.

Well, what can we say? This form of chest-thumping patriotism is quite prevalent these days, especially among celebrities and influencers who are aware of the fact they have mass following, yet they behave irresponsibly and tweet without thinking twice about the repercussions their opinion would have on those who follow them.

But Dutt isn’t the only one to strongly react to incidents related to the nation. Religion, nationalism or patriotism is the flavour of the season these days and a growing number of celebrities are indulging in armchair patriotism, sitting at the comfort of their homes and imparting their half-baked views about the nation’s issues (which they may or may not be fully aware about), that too on platform such as Twitter. Here’s taking a look at a few.

Gautam Gambhir

Here’s how Gautam Gambhir reacted to the same controversy:

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 13, 2017

Virendra Sehwag

Most of you would remember the Gurmehar Kaur incident, don’t you? Here’s a reminder of what Sehwag tweeted and stirred yet another controversy.

Randeep Hooda

There was a lot of Twitter backlash when Randeep Hooda joined in the Gurmehar Kaur conversation and accused her of being a political pawn. After Gurmehar Kaur began receiving threats online, Randeep and Sehwag issued a clarification, but then what was done was done.

Anupam Kher

The most famous nationalist of all, Anupam Kher is always in the limelight for his anti-liberal stance. Whether it was his opinion about the JNU controversy or propagating how Bharat Mata Ki Jai is the only definition of nationalism, Anupam Kher definitely likes to court controversies with his staunch views.