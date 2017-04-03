Here’s some great news for all Ermenegildo Zegna Couture lovers. Designed for the modern man, their new Tiziano Sneakers are all the rage these days with their clean and minimalist style.

Created in Italy, the sneakers are given a contemporary twist by lateral cuts and stitching and realised in ultra-soft calf leather. And the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture detailing is quite apparent with the extra-wide laces paired with hand-stitched travetta detail and a triple stitch on the sneaker’s spoiler. The sole of the sneakers have a hand-drawn herringbone pattern which contrasts with the leather insert, that’s stitched to the rubber.

Its key features include:

THE TRIPLE STITCH

Ermenegildo Zegna Couture’s distinctive triple stitch on the spoiler

THE WIDE LACE

Wide laces in cream contrast with the calf leather upper and Vicuna color lining

WHITE RUBBER CUPSOLE





Extra-light white rubber cup sole, designed with Zegna’s herringbone pattern and a leather insert, in contrast color, stitched to the rubber

THE HIGH TOP REBORN

Revealed on the catwalk of Winter 2017 Fashion Show and reinvented by Alessandro Sartori for Ermenegildo Zegna