Here’s some great news for all travel enthusiasts. Sweden’s official tourism board (Visit Sweden) has recently partnered with Airbnb to turn the entire country in an Airbnb listing. And the best part is that you don’t have to officially book an accommodation because all publicly owned land is entirely free and accessible to everyone.

James McClure, General Manager Northern Europe at Airbnb recently stated how, “We are very excited to welcome Sweden on Airbnb for everyone to explore. This partnership is a first of its kind collaboration between a tourism board and Airbnb. It is designed to promote Sweden as a destination through the power of the Airbnb community which is perfectly placed to showcase the many extraordinary locations to stay throughout the country.”

So now you can feel free to take a morning jog or bike ride across open fields or trek through challenging mountain terrain. Should you want an upgrade, you do not need to ask anyone, just find the best location that suits you and your mood. Because freedom to roam allows everyone the right to access, walk, cycle or camp on any land. Only private gardens and lands under cultivation are an exception to the rule. The only condition here is: “do not disturb, do not destroy,” just like in any other home.

Jenny Kaiser, USA Country Manager at Visit Sweden stated how, “This is made possible thanks to a Swedish right guaranteed by the constitution – freedom to roam. This right enables the Swedish people to experience nature and enjoy the beautiful Swedish wildlife. In Sweden we have everything from high mountains to deep forests, from beautiful archipelagos to quiet meadows. Now, together with Airbnb, we welcome everyone to Sweden and, through freedom to roam, they can share our wonderful nature”.

To find out more about Sweden on Airbnb, you can visit their website here.