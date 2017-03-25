Around 19 airlines across the globe were affected by Tuesday’s electronics ban. And according to the new regulations, which were released by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.K. Department of Transport, the ban prohibits passengers, flying to the U.K. or U.S., from bringing electronic devices other than a smartphone on the flight cabins.

Of course, the ban is only applicable for passengers flying from certain airports such as the Middle East and North Africa but it certainly did not go down too well with the Royal Jordanian Airlines who came up with their own sassy response. The airlines tweeted a list of “12 things to do on a 12-hour flight with no laptop or tablet”.

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the electronics ban is implemented to rule out bomb threats and about 350 flights to the U.S. will be affected every week, according to calculations by the International Air Transport Association. On Wednesday, the Royal Jordanian airline also sent out this poetic response.

Stay tuned for more fun…..we have just begun #electronicban pic.twitter.com/VZz70tD67V — Royal Jordanian (@RoyalJordanian) March 22, 2017

This isn’t the only time the airlines has gone out of its way to take a jab. Back in February, the airlines posted this sarcastic tweet during the U.S.’s travel ban which was temporarily blocked by the court.

The U.S. government maintains that the electronic ban would be for an indefinite period of time and the ban has been met with criticism from a whole lot of travellers, especially business travellers who state that there would a 12 -hour loss of productivity.

