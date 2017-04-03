Now that summer has set in, it’s time for you to follow a proper skincare routine because if you don’t, you may be susceptible to skin damage. Being exposed to the sun, pollution, and that stressful office routine is bound to damage your skin if you don’t take proper care. So here’s a list of some important tips you should follow for healthy skin this summer. Take a look.

Moisturise

Choose the right moisturiser and massage your skin which will help improve circulation and also help absorption of essential vitamins.

Exfoliate

You need to ensure you remain hydrated throughout the day and if you have dry and dull skin, using a moisturizer won’t be of any help unless you exfoliate first. What we suggest is that you use a sugar or salt scrub in the shower which will help you get rid of the dead skin cells. You can begin with scrubbing in circular motion, starting with your feet and then all the way up to your shoulders. But remember you shouldn’t rub too hard since it may irritate your skin.

Use a sunscreen

This is an essential step for all the times you go out. Also, you should reapply sunscreen every two hours if you’re outside between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. or if you’re swimming.

Don’t eat junk food

Consuming fatty food can definitely wreck havoc on your skin so instead, eat five to seven servings of fruits and vegetables every day. You diet should be rich in vitamins, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids in order to achieve that perfect skin.

Drink water and exercise

You need to ensure you drink at least eight glasses of water daily in order to flush out all those toxins from your body. And get some aerobic exercise three to four times a week which is great for your circulation and will give you a healthy glow.

Wear a cap and shades

A cap or a hat will protect your hair while you need to wear sunglasses that give you UVA/UVB protection.

Follow these essential tips that will help you achieve healthy looking skin in no time.