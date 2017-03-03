After launching the Huracan RWD Spyder earlier this year, Italian supercar-maker Lamborghini has launched the latest addition to its supersonic portfolio in the form of the Aventador S, at its Prabhadevi showroom in Mumbai on Friday. As expected, the car comes with a sticker price of a shade over the 50 million mark at Rs 5.01 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Having made its global debut late last year, the Aventador S replaces the standard Aventador in the company’s lineup in India. It is powered by the familiar 6.5-litre, naturally aspirated V12 that churns out around 750bhp of power and 690Nm of torque.

The engine is paired to a seven-speed ISR (Independent Shifting Rods) gearbox and power is transmitted to the road via an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system. With this powertrain, the new Lambo is catapulted from dead halt to 100kph within a mere 2.9 seconds. High speeds are marked at 350kph.

The new additions on the exterior include a restyled front bumper, a new rear bumper that houses a big diffuser for high-speed stability, and three exhaust pipes in the centre of the diffuser. Inside the cabin, apart from the new TFT display that comes replaces the instrument cluster, everything else remains unchanged.

The biggest talking point in terms of new technology on the car is unarguably the four-wheel steering, which is also the first such addition on a Lamborghini. As a result, the car becomes more manoeuvrable because of high stability at cruising speeds.