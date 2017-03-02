Indo-Brit car manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover unveiled its latest offering in the form of the Range Rover Velar at The Design Museum in London on Wednesday. The stunning new SUV, which is also the fourth offering from the Tata Motors-owned company, will sit between Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport in the company’s portfolio.

The Velar is expected to make its way to India by next year for a sticker price of around Rs 75 lakh, with a likely debut at the 2018 Auto Expo. Here, it will lock horns with the likes of the BMW X5, the Audi Q7, the Volvo XC90 and even the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Macan.

Based on the principles of a minimalistic approach, the Velar’s ‘Lightweight Aluminium Architecture’ resonates with the Range Rover family’s design language but comes across as a more refined and less pronounced pair of wheels as compared to its other siblings.

The headlights, combined with a very tell-tale signature Range Rover LED daytime running light pattern and a large cross mesh style grille, steal the limelight on the front. The angular vented bumper and elongated side slit design elements that run from the fender on to the front doors further accentuate the aggressive stance of the car.

Speaking about the ‘built-in butler,’ Jaguar Land Rover’s director of connected car and future technology, Peter Virk said that the two high-definition 10-inch touchscreens are your window into the world.

“The connected infotainment system learns from you and anticipates your needs, serving you what you want, when you want it – but never intrudes letting you enjoy the drive, while it takes the stress out of daily life, like any good butler or digital personal assistant should,” he added.

At the heart of things, the Velar stays true to its Range Rover DNA and flaunts its SUV attributes with the Terrain Response 2 system that is offered on all modern Land Rover cars. In the UK, the new car comes with five engine options, ranging from the 180PS 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel to the 380PS supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, informed a press release.