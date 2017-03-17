Plugging the sub-4m SUV hole in its portfolio, Honda Cars India launched its new offering in the form of the WR-V at an event in Mumbai on Friday. The car has been priced at Rs 7.82 lakh for the base petrol model with the top-end diesel set to burn a hole worth Rs 10.06 lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Navi Mumbai) in your pocket.

According to the Jap carmaker, the Honda WR-V is the first model developed by its R&D teams in India and Japan to match the needs and aspirations of young Indian customers who are looking for status, comfort and have an active lifestyle. Special attention has been given to enhance the design and technology experience as per the country’s driving preferences.

Positioned between the Honda Jazz hatchback and the City sedan, the WR-V offers maximised space and practicality. The interiors get the blacked out treatment along with all-four power windows, automatic climate control and a 2-DIN audio system standard. Safety-wise, it gets dual front airbags with ABS and EBD as standard accompanied by impact mitigating front head rest, pedestrian injury mitigation technology and an Intelligent Pedal (Brake Over Ride System).

Speaking of the exteriors, the WR-V lives up to its SUV tag with a square stance that makes it look butch. A solid wing chrome grille sits on the front fascia along with headlamp integrated signature LED DRLs and position lamps. Other prominent features include first-in-segment electric sunroof, R16 alloy wheel design with gunmetal finish and armour-like protective body cladding with big tyres.

At the heart of things are the 1.2-litre 91bhp/90PS petrol and the 1.5-litre 98bhp/100PS diesel pots. Power will be transmitted to the front wheels via a five-speed gearbox in the former and a six-speed mesh in the latter.

Detailed pricing (ex-showroom, Navi Mumbai)

S MT Petrol – Rs 7.82 lakh

S MT Diesel – Rs 8.86 lakh

VX MT Petrol – Rs 9.08 lakh

VX MT Diesel – 10.09 lakh