At the 87th Geneva International motor Show, Tata Motors unveiled its new performance sub-brand in the form of Tamo earlier this week. And the first introduction under this new banner emerged in the form of the Tamo Racemo – a two-seater sports coupe that combines latest technology with modern design. Here’s everything that you need to know about this small Indian wonder.

Connectivity galore

A perfect blend of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity, ‘RACEMO’ is India’s first globally developed ‘phygital’ car, merging the physical and digital worlds, according to the manufacturer. It will bring alive connected car features such as advanced navigation, predictive maintenance, remote monitoring and over-the-air updates using Microsoft cloud-based technologies.

More tech on structure

The sports coupe is built on a patented MOFlex Multi-Material Sandwich (MMS) structure – a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market. The homegrown carmaker thinks that this will support the cause of increased exclusivity in the Indian market.

Modern design

Designed internationally in Tata Motors’ Italian studio in Turin, the Racemo is a race-car inspired set of wheels, as the name suggests. The carmaker has paid special attention to ‘impact design’ elements like slingshot line, diamond DLO, humanity line etc.

Satisfactory performance

The Tamo Racemo comes powered by Tata’s 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine that can churn out 190PS of maximum power and 210Nm of peak torque. When mated to a six-speed AMT gearbox, it is able to catapult the car from dead halt to 100kmph within six seconds.

Safety and more

The body construction, boosted by integrated crash safety protection with driver and passenger air bags, meets upcoming Indian regulations, informed the manufacturer in a press release. Also accompanying the car is the Play Racemo+ video game that is currently available on Xbox One and Windows 10.