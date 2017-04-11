There has been plenty of speculation about the personal life of Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma, who now goes by the name Kimi Sharma. But she has shrugged off the rumours by posting a selfie from the pool; and honestly that’s what we care about more.

Concrete jungle #traveldiaries #vacación A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Apr 10, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

The actress has stayed away from the screens ever since she got married to Indian-origin entrepreneur from Kenyan, Ali Punjani in 2010. She had moved to Africa following the wedding.

#weekendvibes Rocking my @theyellowhanger skirt. A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Feb 10, 2017 at 11:13pm PST

I want to Goa-back 🌊#vacayblues #beachbum A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Jan 23, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

But all of a sudden, reports earlier this week had claimed that she was going bankrupt – because her husband walked out of their marriage for another woman.

#photobombed by this little cutie. 2017 started on the best note #vacaymode #poolsidevibes #familyaffair #love #light #happiness @mangobeachhouse A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:54pm PST

However, she later clarified the situation on Twitter and even posted on Instagram to confirm that ‘there is much ado about nothing.’

Sifting through some old pictures and came across this one. Fit for #TBT I say, shot by the magic man @farrokhchothia A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Nov 3, 2016 at 3:11am PDT

Kim had made it into the gossip columns when she reportedly started dating Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh back in the day. Fresh reports though suggest that she is now going out with fashion designer Arjun Khanna.

The Sharma Girls with our Queen B! #whoruntheworld A post shared by Kim Sharma (@kimsharmaofficial) on Dec 23, 2016 at 12:48am PST

Single or committed, rich or ‘penniless,’ we our hearts will continue to beat for Kim till the time she keeps up the temperatures on her Instagram account.