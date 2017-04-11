There has been plenty of speculation about the personal life of Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma, who now goes by the name Kimi Sharma. But she has shrugged off the rumours by posting a selfie from the pool; and honestly that’s what we care about more.
The actress has stayed away from the screens ever since she got married to Indian-origin entrepreneur from Kenyan, Ali Punjani in 2010. She had moved to Africa following the wedding.
But all of a sudden, reports earlier this week had claimed that she was going bankrupt – because her husband walked out of their marriage for another woman.
However, she later clarified the situation on Twitter and even posted on Instagram to confirm that ‘there is much ado about nothing.’
Kim had made it into the gossip columns when she reportedly started dating Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh back in the day. Fresh reports though suggest that she is now going out with fashion designer Arjun Khanna.
Single or committed, rich or ‘penniless,’ we our hearts will continue to beat for Kim till the time she keeps up the temperatures on her Instagram account.
Bullying is not in my #DNA. Never been one, will never stand for one. I get marketing, I get sensationalism, I get that you NEED to sell subscriptions and get website clicks- but personal attacks are petty. Ain’t nobody got time for that 🙅🏻No damsel in distress vibes here, pick on someone your own size #SmallPeople #SmallMinds #ShameOnYou