Singer Shalmali Kholgade on the importance of grooming, fitness, and more.
- Fashion fades but style is eternal. So build your confidence, and you will find it easy to wear styles that push the envelope and still manage to look effortless.
- Your pants pockets are a place to put your hands, so don’t stuff them with multiple things.
- The way you dress is the way you are perceived. So don’t overdo it to a fault, but dare to take some risks.
- You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but you can certainly judge a man by his shoes.
- A healthy body does it for you. If you take care of your body, it’s half the job already done when it comes to making a good impression.
- If you sport a beard or a moustache or a French beard, then make sure it is trimmed neatly.
- Chapped lips will never get you anywhere, so use lip balm regularly to keep them moisturised and smooth.
- Fitness is 90 per cent of your presentation. If you are fit, you do not need to spend too much time getting ready.
- Never underestimate the power of details – the last thing on is usually the first thing noticed. So mind the details, instead of throwing together the main parts of your outfit.