Ganesh Chaturthi is here, and as Mumbaikars, we can’t keep calm. We love the festival, and all the festivities associated with it. Yes, the noise and the crowded roads can get a little tiring sometimes, but then, it’s something that gives joy to a lot of people and we shouldn’t be complaining.

In Bollywood, the festival has been celebrated with aplomb, and a lot of stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan have featured in devotional numbers. Just recently, Arjun Rampal’s upcoming biopic on Arun Gawli, released a song about the festival too. It’s called Aala Re Aala Ganesha Aala, and is surely one of the best Ganesh Chaturthi tracks we’ve ever seen.

The sentiment right now is of excitement since Ganesha is here, and the ‘Purcha Varshi Lavkar Ya’ (Next year, please come quickly) chants will have to wait for a while. Until then, we’re going to feast on modaks and pray to Ganesha to gives us his blessings.

So to set your foot tapping, we’ve compiled a list of some more of the best Ganesh Chaturthi songs that are sure to get you grooving.

Deva Shree Ganesha (Agneepath)

Hrithik Roshan with a dhol is wonderful. That said, the Vijay Dinanath Chauhan declaration at the end is pure sinister, something we are not used to seeing in a Ganesh Chaturthi song.

Mourya Re (Don)



Shah Rukh Khan’s smile can light up the darkest of rooms, and this song is celebration on cocaine. He starts on a funny note, but ultimately, totally rocks his dance.

Ganpati Aarti (Sarkaar 3)



Amitabh Bachchan’s booming voice and baritone is definitely a contender of India’s most influential voice. In this song, he sings the traditional ‘Jayadev Jayadev’ song and the result is devotional magic.

Deva Ho Deva (Hum Se Badhkar Kaun)



One of the older songs in this list, this song is still played out loud on speakers even now.