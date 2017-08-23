Share this:

Making people laugh is the toughest thing in the world, and also probably the most noblest. After watching Judwaa 2 trailer, we couldn’t help but wonder how good Varun Dhawan is at this art. He might not be as legendary as Charlie Chaplin, but he is the best we have in Bollywood right now by a fair margin. The 90s had Govinda, who would do extremely bad films as well. But, Varun gets it right almost every time, and we don’t know how the law of averages doesn’t catch up with him.

There are few who can do goofball comedy better than him, probably Jim Carrey, but certainly not anyone else. Aamir Khan and Salman Khan aced that game in Andaaz Apna Apna, but neither of them have managed to repeat that magic again. Varun, on the other hand, has been doing it consistently. Ranveer Singh has the talent, but he is yet to find a script or a director who does justice to his skills.

First, there was his second film Main Tera Hero, where he delivered a cracker of a line when he said, “Dikhta to huu main sweet, innocent, swami type ka, par actually huu main bahut haraami type ka.”

After that, he’s shown that his comic timing is unparalleled in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dishoom and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Now with Judwaa 2, he has taken his game several notches higher under his father David Dhawan, one of the kings of goofball comedy (better than Rohit Shetty and Sajid Khan, if you ask us) in India.

“At the end of the day, comedy is in my blood. That is something I am born with. I have grown up watching Govinda, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar films. That’s like reflex action,” he said in an interview with Trans World Features.

Truly, it shows. Not just in films, but even in his interviews (like the one he gave in this season’s Koffee With Karan), it’s clear that Varun is made for comedy. It’s not like he can’t do other genres, he played an extremely dark character with elan in Badlapur. But, if his comedy is what is getting people to theatres, and he has given many hits, then he should stick to such films (do something off-beat at times, just to recharge his batteries). After all, these days, even big stars are not able to deliver hits with the kind of consistency that Varun does and without doubt, he is more successful than any other actor of his generation.

And yes, we can’t wait to see Judwaa 2 when it comes out. Till then, we are going to watch the trailer as many times as we can.

Think Varun’s not good enough? Let us know in the comments below.