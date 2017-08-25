Share this:

We know, we know. You’re probably trying to fling something at us for saying that in the headline, but we’ll let you know that we are talking about the present scenario. Not the DDLJ or K3G days. SRK and Kajol tried to reignite the magic with Dilwale, but failed terribly. That film was a sure shot contender for being one of SRK’s worst films, if not his worst film. SRK-Kajol’s chemistry in the Gerua song was so plastic, it was a suffocating experience to bear.

On the other hand, we saw Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday’s picture as they were coming out of a theatre recently, and couldn’t help but wonder the magic they will create if they act in a love story together. They seem to be great friends, and are sure to be nurturing Bollywood dreams.

Suhana’s acting skills have received heavy praise, and she must have been on seventh heaven when a stellar actress like Shabana Azmi complimented her. “Mark my words # Suhanakhan is going to be a seriously good actor.Ive watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific.Bless her,” she said on Twitter.

A video of her acting has been leaked, and even though she might not be polished enough for a Bollywood debut, we are sure that she will not enter Bollywood as one of those star kids who just take advantage of their successful bloodline (like Fardeen Khan, for example.) She knows that if she has to make it big as an actress, she will have to do the hard yards herself, as the audiences don’t want to spend their hard-earned money on something bad.

On the other hand, Ahaan Panday (Chunkey Pandey’s nephew) looks extremely smart, and seems to have the right confidence for being a Bollywood hero. His chocolate boy looks are sure to make many girls go weak in the knees, and he shouldn’t wait long to make his Bollywood debut. There are not many young actors in Bollywood right now, and he should take advantage of that.

Sup A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy) on May 16, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

In the above Instagram video above, you can see that Ahaan has both the moves and the expressions to totally rock a Bollywood number.

ignore the boxers, I was too lazy to wear pants 😂😂 A post shared by Ahaan Panday (@ahaanpandayy) on Aug 14, 2017 at 4:36am PDT

This is another video where we can see that Ahaan can act, and he is working hard on improving himself and being ready before he makes his Bollywood debut.

Surely, Suhana Khan and Ahaan Panday seem good enough to set a house on fire. As it is, it’s high time two debutants produced a blockbuster. Producers, are you listening?