Share this:

Dispelling the notions of snobbery encircling whisky, the All Things Nice Malt Week will bring the Classic Malts of Scotland to enthusiasts of India for the first time ever. The event will kick off across Mumbai’s 13 leading hotels and restaurants from June 29.

From a ‘Peated Malt Tasting’ at Hakkasan to a ‘6 course Whiskey Dinner’ at Magazine Street Kitchen and Masque, from a ‘Horizontal Tasting’ at Wink to a ‘Taste of Scotland’ at Oliver Bar and Kitchen, aficionados will be able to enjoy their favourite malts during this festival that will encompass no less than five events and a wide series of offers and promotions.

(Scroll down for detailed itinerary)

And if you were wondering what malts will be on the bar counters for this whisky carnival, the list comprises an exclusive selection by Talisker, Coal Ila, Oban, Lagavulin, Cragganmore, Dalwhinnie, Singleton Glen Ord, Cardhu, Glenkinchie and Clynelish.

Ranging from spirits like whisky to gourmet food, All Things Nice (ATN) is a platform to introduce the Indian consumer to ‘all things nice’. CEO and sommelier Nikhil Agarwal added, “We’re excited to launch Malt Week in India a country that is obsessed with whisky. The aim of Malt Week is to give people an opportunity to educate themselves on malt whiskies and experience curated tasting and pairing events in the company of other people who love malt just as much.”

Nitesh Chhapru, ‎head of marketing (Premium and Luxury Brands Portfolio), ‎Diageo India also called for the city’s whisky connoisseurs to be a part of this celebration. “We’re confident that aficionados of gourmet cuisine, attending this event, will discover the versatility of the Single Malts of Scotland paired with some of most delectable dishes served by Mumbai’s favourite restaurants,” he said.

So, whether you’re a Malt expert or simply a beginner, you now know how (and where) to spend this weekend!

Events Schedule

June 29 – An extravagant Six Course Dinner at Masque

A 6-course dinner curated by Chef Prateek Sadhu paired with malt whisky by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal at Mumbai’s break through restaurant – Masque.

Rs. 4500 all inclusive per person

June 30 – Peated Malt Tasting at Hakkasan

Peated Tasting: A tasting of whiskies that have a smoky, peated flavour.

Discover a range of legendary peated Singe Malts served with a selection of delicious appetizers in the company of Whiskey Expert, Nikhil Agarwal

Rs. 3000 all inclusive per person

July 1 – Horizontal Whiskey Tasting at Wink, Taj President

Horizontal Tasting: Tasting different single malts of the same age statement. In this case we are doing different single malt brands from different regions but of the same age statement – 12 Year Old

Taste a range of Single Malts at the 12 Year Old mark to understand their difference. A flow of signature Wink appetizers will keep you going through the evening.

Rs.3000 all inclusive per person

July 5 – A Taste of Scotland at Olive Bar and Kitchen

Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal as takes you through a tasting of malts from different regions of Scotland paired with a range of appetizers curated by Chef Rishim Sachdeva at Olive Bar & Kitchen.

Rs. 3000 all inclusive per person

July 6 –Four Course Whiskey Dinner at Magazine Street Kitchen

An indulgent 4 course dinner under the helm of the Chef Alex Sanchez at Mumbai’s culinary Mecca – Magazine Street Kitchen paired with malt whisky by Sommelier Nikhil Agarwal

Rs. 4500 all inclusive per person

To make a reservation for any of the events for Malt Week 2017 write to info@allthingsnice.in or call 9820698883

Offers and promotions

Walk into any of our partner restaurants and bars to enjoy a limited time offer on signature malt cocktails, malt paired menus and a selection of classic malts straight up.

​Saffron and Dashanzi, JW Marriott Hotel Indigo, Colaba Masque Hakkasan Olive Bar & Kitchen Le Bar Diamantaire, Sofitel Mumbai BKC The Sahib Room & Kipling Bar, St. Regis Hotel The Good Wife 6 degrees, The Leela Hotel The Eau Bar, Oberoi Hotel ​Atrium Lounge, Taj Lands End Wink & Konkan Café, Taj President Cafe Zoe