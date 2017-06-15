Rain and romance go hand in hand, and there’s nothing better than getting drenched with your loved one. The gush of wind before it starts to pour, the thunder, the smell of wet mud – these are the things that make monsoon the best season of the year for couples. In Bollywood too, rains have been an integral part of many narratives.

There have been a number of songs too, that have rain as its central theme. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Tip Tip Barsa Pani



One of the sexiest songs of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon sizzle it up like never before in this number. While some of the steps are cringe worthy, this song ranks high in our list for its sheer nostalgia value (we are 90s kids).

Aaj Rapat Jaaye



Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil, are in fine form in this Bappi Lahiri song. It’s peppy, energetic and when it starts playing, it’s tough to not dance.

Koi Ladki Hai



A girl’s smile can cause rain, that is what this song attempts to say. Though it’s a wrong idea scientifically, films are all about wishful thinking. From Dil To Pagal Hai, this is another song that became a huge hit thanks to Uttam Singh’s music and Anand Bakshi’s lyrics.

Pyaar Hua, Ikraar Hua



This song is old, but gold. Starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis, who sing under an umbrella, this song is counted among some of Bollywood’s evergreen numbers.

Rimjhim Rimjhim



1942: A Love Story had some great songs by RD Burman, including this melodious rainy day number. Everyone from Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala to Kumar Sanu (singer) and Javed Akhtar (lyricist) are at the top of their game, to give us this unforgettable track.