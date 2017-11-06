Share this:

Well, despite receiving a lot of training, sometimes professional footballers behave like total dunces. Just recently, there was this goalkeeper (Robin Zentner) who plays for Mainz, who made an error that’ll be remembered for a long time.

Instead of kicking the ball, he kicked the penalty spot. The ball had rolled past him, and Zentner’s heart must have had skipped a beat when instead of finding the ball, his feet kicked thin air. Thankfully for Mainz, the goof up didn’t result in a goal.

“The ball was passed back to me with a bit of backspin. In the corner of my eye, I could see something white and I thought it was the ball — but it was the penalty spot and the ball was somewhere else. I went to play a pass into the centre but I didn’t make contact with the ball, and then I realised it wasn’t even there,” the goalie said after the match.

If you haven’t seen this hilarious video already, you can watch it now.

https://twitter.com/Bundesliga_EN/status/926860188904124416

This is not the first time a footballer has made an embarassing/costly error. It has happened several times in the past, and it’ll happen several times in the future. It happens to the best of stars too.

Robert Green (England vs USA, World Cup match)

It’s one thing to make an error in a dead rubber match or a friendly, quite another to do it in a World Cup match.

Fernando Torres (Chelsea vs Manchester United)

Fernando Torres cost Chelsea a lot of money. And even the most loyal fan must have thought that the money went in vain after looking at this atrocious miss.

Steven Gerrard (Liverpool vs Chelsea)

One of Liverpool’s most celebrated players, Steven Gerrard made a costly slip against Chelsea that probably cost his team the title that year.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich)

You don’t miss a penalty by slipping in a Champions League final. Sergio Ramos did it, and he became the butt of all jokes.