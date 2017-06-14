It’s a pity that the country that has 6 of the 10 richest clubs in Europe, fails to do well in World Cups on a consistent basis. It’s certainly not because of lack of talent – at one point, England had the likes of Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Paul Scholes in their ranks. All of these players are world class, but football doesn’t care for individual brilliance. It’s a lot more about organization, and how the players can gel together, and that is where they lack. A part of the blame can be put on EPL since the top clubs hardly care about including English players in their squad.

However, the future looks bright for England. Their U 20 team has just won the World Cup, and their performance will definitely earn the players a spot in the starting XI of their clubs. Maybe not for all the matches, but they’ll be given opportunities to cement their place in the big league. Let’s take a look at who these players are. Mark their names, because one of them could well be a future legend.

Freddie Woodman (Goalkeeper)



Joe Hart is not having a good run as England’s first choice goalkeeper, and Freddie Woodman is knocking on the door. He saved a crucial penalty in the final, and was also awarded the Golden Glove award. Currently, Woodman is with Newcastle United who have been promoted to EPL this year.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Striker)



He scored the winning goal in the final, and has been offered a fresh contract with Everton. He made 11 appearances in EPL last season, and it seems that he’ll make many more next season. “To be one of only three Englishman to have scored in a World Cup Final is amazing,” Calvert-Lewin said after winning the World Cup.

Josh Onomah (Midfielder)



Tottenham Hotspurs’ Josh Onomah caught several eyeballs with his performance in the U 20 World Cup. He has attracted interested from clubs like Brighton and Huddersfield, who have just been promoted to EPL. Onomah might also go to Celtic, if he wants to win titles and play in the Champions League.

Dominic Solanke (Striker)



Dominic Solanke was with Chelsea last season, but will move to Liverpool this season. He won the Golden Ball award at the U 20 World Cup, which is an award previously won by Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Maradona. It’ll be great news for England, if Solanke follows in their footsteps.

Jonjoe Kenny (Defender)



A defender, Jonjoe Kenny’s performance has earned him praise from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher (he made 508 appearances for the Reds). Currently with Everton (he is a product of their youth academy), Kenny might find some first team experience in the next season considering Everton’s defender Seamus Coleman is out injured.