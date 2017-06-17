Cricketer Amit Mishra on his biggest achievements, a life-changing experience, and more.

What is keeping you busy these days?

I have been extremely busy with cricket. Since I’m free for a few days, I’m spending some quality time with my family and wrapping up all my personal work.

What is your biggest achievement?

I won Man of the Match at the T-20 World Cup against Pakistan in Bangladesh. I consider that as my biggest achievement.

What is your biggest regret?

I regret not being a part of the World Cup team in 2011.

What is the one skill every man should have?

Passion.

What is your one big flaw?

I can never say “No”.

What is the one thing you always desire?

Peace, and I definitely wish to play all the three formats( T-20, ODI and Tests).

What are you always searching for?

Happiness.

Describe a life-changing experience.

My debut in 2008, when I won Man of the Match, and my first hattrick in the IPL.

What is your favourite place on earth?

My home, without a doubt – and the West Indies.

What irritates you most about people?

Fake people. I cannot handle lies.

What is the word/phrase you overuse the most?

“Arre yaar!”

If you could be a historical figure for a day, who would it be?

The freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

What are your fears?

Betrayal, mainly.

Name a movie you wish you could have acted in.

Padosan, with Sunil Dutt and Kishore Kumar.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?

Live for the moment. Just be patient. Don’t worry about the past or the future. Keep working hard, as it never goes in vain ever.