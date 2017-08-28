Share this:

US Open 2017 is here, and as tennis fans we’ve waited for a long time for it. Yes, this is not the most exciting of grand slams considering Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka will all be missing in action. But then, that leaves the field open for other players to make merry and that is definitely good for the game. To get you even more excited, we’re listing down some unknown and amazing facts about the tournament that are bound to get you excited.

The Prize Money Is The Highest Among All Grand-Slams

The winner of US Open (both men’s singles and women’s singles) gets more than half a million dollars more (3,500,000 USD) than its nearest competitor in terms of prize money. Second place goes to Wimbledon, where the winner takes home a neat 2,898,500 USD.

It Wasn’t Always A Hard Court Tournament

It was played on grass and clay as well. Certainly, that’s something that is hard to fathom now. If it was on grass, Federer would have dominated even more. If it was on clay, Nadal would have had won many more.

Three Players Hold The Record For Winning Most US Open Titles

Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer have all won 5 titles each. Federer was the only one to do it for five consecutive years – 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008.



It Always Starts On The Last Monday Of August

So you already know when the 2018 US Open will be held. It’ll be 27th August. And 2019? 26th August.

The Longest Match Of The US Open Tennis History Was Played Between Stephen Edberg And Michael Chang

The match lasted 5 hours 26 minutes, and ultimately Edberg took the match 6–7(3–7), 7–5, 7–6(7–3), 5–7, 6–4. It still remains one of the most classic matches in the history of tennis, and we can only keep our fingers crossed and hope that something like this happens again.

It’s The Only Grand Slam With A Fifth Set Tie-Breaker

This is something we don’t like about the tournament. After all, we need to find a way to repeat the magic that was created in the Isner-Mahut Wimbledon match. But alas, it cannot be. All the other grand slams, the fifth set goes to the person who has a two-game advantage.