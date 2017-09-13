Share this:

Brett Lee, the menacing Australian fast bowler who made batsman from around the world shiver with his express pace and accuracy, is right now plying his gyaan for Karnataka Premier League. Yes, you’re probably wondering – who watches that?

Well, we don’t. The fate of Mysuru Warriors or Bijapur Bulls is something I don’t give two hoots about. But probably, Brett does. Probably, it’s his contract with Star that’s making him do this. But having seen him commentate, we have to say he is doing a top job. He knows the players, he knows their strengths and he takes genuine interest in the results of the game. You have to say he loves India. He was also part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League expert panel. I don’t give two hoots about that either.

Earlier, he had shocked the whole world by appearing in an Asha Bhonsle video. What were the odds of that happening? To make things even funnier, he sang a little bit of Hindi. This was when he was still an active cricketer. And believe you me, Lee does have some acting chops in him.

Then, he did a movie called Unindian. From the trailer, you can’t say that acting is just a part-time hobby for him. Obviously he is not as good as a Shah Rukh or a Di Caprio, but he is much better than some star kids like Zayed Khan and Sikandar Kher. He is natural, doesn’t seem to be camera shy and can deliver made-up lines spontaneously. Even drama school graduates can’t do that with ease.

And if that wasn’t enough, Brett Lee has even got a band called Six & Out. Really, what can the man not do? Interestingly, all the members of the band have played professional cricket. You can listen to their song Six & Out, which is as good as a college band’s song, but then you see passion for music shine through.

We remember him being a more than useful lower-order batsman as well. Too good to be called a tail-ender.

But all said and done, Brett Lee’s record as a fast bowler is what is making us admire all of these side qualities. He took 310 Test wickets and 380 ODI wickets, and was part of the 2003 World Cup winning Australian side.