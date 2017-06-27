Share this:

Whether you are sitting in a train looking to kill some time or you want a new addiction to dominate those lazy hours after work, playing action games on your phone will do the trick. There are plenty of options too these days, and a lot of them don’t cost a dime. Yes, if you love the game and want to level up, you might consider purchasing something from their in-app store.

Mini Militia



A shooting game best played in multi-player mode, this game works best when a group of people gather around in a circle and get extremely audible about the in-game action.

Unkilled



If killing zombies releases your stress, download Unkilled right away. You have to complete more than 300 missions, which should keep you sorted for a long time.

Critical Ops



You can either save the world or wreck it. In Critical Ops, you can do both – as it allows you to play as counter terrorists or terrorists. The only thing that might turn you off is that it contains ads, and there is no pro version available.

Chicago Crime Simulator 3D



You get to become a criminal on the streets of Chicago, and do all kinds of bad things like stealing cars and killing people. It has a lot of different missions, and you don’t get bored doing the same thing.

Sniper Fury



Taking a great headshot from a fair distance to kill some prick is everyone’s dream, but unfortunately, we cannot indulge in it because it is criminal in the eyes of law. So the next best thing is to do it in a game, and Sniper Fury has enough missions and challenges to give you the illusion of being a proper sniper.