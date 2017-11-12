Share this:

While conventional cameras are great to store the scenic beauty of Kashmir or Paris when you’re on a vacation, a 360 degree camera will allow you to capture the entire spherical landscape around you. Even on a birthday or an office party, a 360 degree camera will make sure that no person gets skipped and no one has to adjust to fit in the frame. So if you’re excited by the prospect of such an impressive gadget, we’ve got a list of some top brands you can buy.

Samsung Gear 360

You can capture 360 degree videos or take still photos with this device that is priced at Rs. 33,699. You’ll be able to shoot videos in 4K at 24 fps. It uses two 8.4 mp cameras, and the device is pretty easy to operate considering it has a record button (coupled with a menu button) that works for shooting both videos and photos. But it’s recommended that you set the camera on a tripod for best results, since a little tilting and shaking should be avoided. Other than the great brand name, the biggest USP of Samsung Gear 360 is its simplicity of use and a high battery life that lets you record for around an hour and a half.

LG 360 Cam

If you don’t want to leave a gaping hole in your pocket, you can opt for an LG 360 Cam that costs just Rs 14,299. The video quality isn’t that great (but not bad either) allowing you to capture videos in 2K, and the device has dual 13 MP cameras. It has a button and you have to press it for a short time to record photos, and press it for a long time to record videos. The battery life isn’t that great, but it’s a cost-effective device which can be considered is biggest USP.

GoPro Fusion

You’ll have to wait a little to buy this since it’s releasing towards the end of 2017, but given GoPro’s reputation, it should be worth the wait. The video quality is simply superb as it shoots in 5.2 K. “Fusion is just that, the ability to capture every angle simultaneously…as though you had six GoPro cameras fused into one. Whether filming for VR or traditional fixed-perspective content, Fusion represents the state-of-the-art in versatile spherical capture,” GoPro founder and chairman Nicholas Woodman says on the company’s website. You can say the camera’s biggest USP is the fact that it lets you shoot first and pick later.

Ricoh Theta V 360

One of the early entrants into the 360 degree camera space, Ricoh Theta was launched way back in 2013. The latest version can shoot videos in 4K, and even live stream them. Another cool thing about the device is that it has a 4 channel microphone that can record 360 degree spatial audio. Costing Rs. 41,883 (a little steep), the biggest USP of this camera is that it is beginner friendly and a breeze to use.

Kodak PIXPRO SP360 4K Dual Pro Pack VR Camera

The one thing that stands out about this device is its size. It’s priced at a whopping Rs. 62,006 (there are other 360 degree Kodak cameras that are much cheaper), and can record videos in 4K. What’s a little cumbersome about this device is that you need two apps (Pixpro Stitching Software and Pixpro SP360 4K Editing Software). The biggest USP of this product is its small size, as it can easily fit in the palm of your hand.

