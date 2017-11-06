Share this:

We suggest you do not bother with spending big bucks at the gym when there are a number of fitness apps that can provide you with relevant tutorials and fitness trackers for a healthier and happier lifestyle. About time for sessions of vigorous workouts with some of the best health and fitness apps that will oversee your progress and collect various statistics to help maintain your summer goals.

TrainMe

TrainMe will bring the fitness trainer at half an hour’s notice at a time and place of the customer’s convenience, thus making fitness more accessible than ever before and that too under the customised and personal tutelage of trained experts. Flexibility is the keyword for this fitness application – pun intended.

The Johnson and Johnson Official 7 Minute Workout

This workout app is one of the finest to have come up in recent times with a clear and understandable interface that helps you make some time for exercise during a tight schedule. The seven-minute workout schedule includes wall chair, pushups, jumping jacks, crunches, tricep dips and many other moves for a healthier you. The app is free and is available for Android and iOS.

Strava Running and Cycling

If cycling or running is what you prefer, then this app is definitely for you. Strava tracks your distance, elevation, speed, your heart rate, power, the calories burned and more and then converts all this relevant data into graphics for convenience and greater understanding. This app is free with optional in-app purchases for Android and iOS.

Fitbit

This app is a standalone fitness tracker app but was initially designed as a Fitbit wearable activity tracker. The app successfully makes use of your Smarphone’s sensors in order to track and record your steps on a daily basis along with tracking your walk or the running routes, with the help of the GPS. This also includes tracking your nutrition along with estimating your calories. What more do you want? This app is free and available for Android and iOS.

Spotify Running

If you’re a music lover, then we’re sure you already have the Spotify App on your phones and PCs. Spotify Running is a part of the Spotify app which measures your pace and then picks up a particular song which matches your pace. This means that there is always a song that matches your pace. Incredible, isn’t it?

Daily Yoga

This one’s for yoga enthusiasts and helps increase flexibility and core strengthening. The app comprises videos shot in HD and a library of more than 500 yoga poses. The app is free with optional in-app purchases for Android and iOS.

Yonder

If you are an adventure enthusiast then this app might interest you. You simply need to enter your location and you will receive various suggestions for interesting activities such as biking, hiking, skiing, and more, from fellow enthusiasts. This app is also free for Android and iOS.