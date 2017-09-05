It’s not often that Indian television draws the attention of the sane in the country, barring a few special occasions.
A TV show called Beyhadh was trending earlier today and had it not been for one particular reason, we would have given it a pass, like most other days.
But then we chanced upon one of the lead actresses Aneri Vajani and thank god for it.
Having started her small screen career in 2011, he 24-year-old has quickly climbed the ladder.
She impressed critics with initial appearances as a supporting actress on Star Plus and Channel V.
But her big break came in the form of Nisha Aur Uske Cousins where she played the titular role of Nisha. Her bold and outspoken portrayal of the character even grabbed her various TV awards and nominations.
As mentioned earlier, she currently essays the role of Saanjh in the daily soap that’s a psychological drama revolving around a love triangle.
Moreover, the Mumbai-born comes across as a strong and independent girl even in her personal life. She was slut-shamed for sharing a picture donning a bikini on Instagram. To which, she responded with an apt reply to all the haters.
We’re obsessing over you right now Aneri. Keep nailing it girl!
