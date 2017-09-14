Share this:

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back and doing extremely well. When the first show was launched, it proved to be a turning point in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Years later, Shah Rukh Khan tried to don the host’s chair but wasn’t nearly as successful.

Based on the international show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, KBC is full of drama, suspense and general knowledge. But just like this show, there are other reality shows that we would like to see again on our television sets.

Khullja Sim Sim

Hosted by Aman Verma, this show was full of suspense and based entirely on luck. Behind the doors, the contestants could win gifts like a refrigerator, television and other household items.

Kamzor Kadi Kaun

We’ve never seen a game show host as rude as Neena Gupta. Whenever a contestant was ousted, she would say, ‘Aap Jaa Sakte Hain, Namaste!’

Satyamev Jayate

This Aamir Khan show has gone missing from our TVs for a long time now. The last season was in 2014, and we would love to see it return.

Boogie Woogie

This dance based reality show was the best of the lot, and ran for many years. More than the contestants, what we liked about the show was its trio of judges – Naved Jaffrey, Javed Jaffrey and Ravi Behl.

Close-Up Antakshari

Annu Kapoor’s energy was the best thing about the show, along with extremely filmy duos like Deewana, Parwane and Mastane. Sometimes, there would be a fourth group called Afsane. This extremely entertaining game is fast dying, and a good show with able singers is just the shot in the arm that it needs.