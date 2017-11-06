There’s very little reason to tune into Indian television these days, barring some gorgeous-looking women who deserve nothing but our undivided attention. And that’s exactly why we stayed informed when it came to the 17th Indian Television Academy awards over the weekend.
Indian TV is home to some truly stunning women; Mouni Roy and her bold stances on social media have always had us in awe while Jennifer Winget, who also grabbed the best actress award on the night for Beyhadh, has been ruling our hearts since time immemorial. (Full list below)
Prominent among others present were Sanjeeda Khan, of course Ekta Kapoor, host Maniesh Paul and even Bollywood director Farah Khan grabbed an award on the occasion.
Full winners list
Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget
Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta & Vivian DSena
Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli
Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah
Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta
Most Entertaining Personality On TV: Manish Paul
Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan
Best Show: Ishaqbaaaz
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
