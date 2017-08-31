Vidyut Jamwal will be seen in Rajat Arora’s period heist film Baadshaho that releases this weekend. While his acting skills are strictly okay, his fitness levels are nothing short of mind-boggling. He knows gymnastics and martial arts, and for a man of his size to be so flexible is what made us wonder whether he was from Mars.
Even though we usually do Instagram stories on women, this time we are looking at Vidyut Jamwal because it’s a sin to ignore his greek god physique.
Well, there are ladies who will willingly give an arm and a leg just to see you take that towel off, Jamwal.
Who wouldn’t want to go on a ride on that jeep?
With those sleeve-splitting biceps, we wouldn’t be surprised if Vidyut can lift that heavy bike and throw it some distance. Absolute monster this man looks.
Why would you need a gun if you are strong and ripped like that?
If you want muscles like Vidyut, you know you have to do extremely tough moves like this one. Seriously,
Even though he looks extremely drop dead gorgeous (all credit to those ripped muscles) with no clothes, the man still has the confidence and the grace to rock a suit.
Latest posts by MW Staff (see all)
- “Shubh Mangal Savdhan Is Not A Remake, It’s A Rebirth” – RS Prasanna - September 1, 2017
- These Unseen Images Of Ileana D’Cruz Are A Treat For Sore Eyes - September 1, 2017
- Stop Hating On Bakrid. RIGHT NOW - September 1, 2017