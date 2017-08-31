Share this:

Vidyut Jamwal will be seen in Rajat Arora’s period heist film Baadshaho that releases this weekend. While his acting skills are strictly okay, his fitness levels are nothing short of mind-boggling. He knows gymnastics and martial arts, and for a man of his size to be so flexible is what made us wonder whether he was from Mars.

Even though we usually do Instagram stories on women, this time we are looking at Vidyut Jamwal because it’s a sin to ignore his greek god physique.

@haiderkhanhaider I don’t know whether to thank you for this picture or for ensuring I keep the towel on 🙂 A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:25am PDT

Well, there are ladies who will willingly give an arm and a leg just to see you take that towel off, Jamwal.

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Apr 30, 2017 at 7:04pm PDT

Who wouldn’t want to go on a ride on that jeep?

I love the mountains on a bike.. after every some kilometres ..I pause ..look and move ahead @HaiderKhanhaider A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Apr 12, 2017 at 4:40am PDT

With those sleeve-splitting biceps, we wouldn’t be surprised if Vidyut can lift that heavy bike and throw it some distance. Absolute monster this man looks.

#Commando 2 #march 3 A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:01am PST

Why would you need a gun if you are strong and ripped like that?

#RomanRings #Commando2 #Training #PushingLimits #Action #Fitness #Bollywood #ActionHero A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Oct 28, 2016 at 12:02am PDT

If you want muscles like Vidyut, you know you have to do extremely tough moves like this one. Seriously,

#bharat_reshma OPEN DOORS,PULL OUT CHAIRS,LET HER ORDER 1ST … SIMPLE MANNERS A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal) on Apr 19, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Even though he looks extremely drop dead gorgeous (all credit to those ripped muscles) with no clothes, the man still has the confidence and the grace to rock a suit.