One of the first things to do as a journalist (or not?) in the morning is to scroll through your Twitter feed. And Wednesday’s trending posts had a bikini picture of TV actress Mouni Roy from her vacation.

 

Don’t judge us, this is not what this article is about. What caught our eye was the unabashed hatred in response to this post directed at the Naagin 2 actress from some internet trolls.

They accused her of threatening the safety of women through her actions.

 

Things escalated really quickly thereafter as the trolls then blamed such actions for heinous crimes like rapes.

 

What was even worse was to witness was so much loathing from women, who are indirectly bowing down to patriarchy with such regressive mindsets.

 

But the silver lining in this incident shone bright in the form of support for Mouni from other sections of the internet.

 

We also rally right behind Mouni’s choice to flaunt her body. She has worked hard to achieve fame on the small screen and also, her killer looks are pretty hard to ignore IMO.

 

 

So, keep up the good work Mouni. You go girl!

