Here’s a round-up of some of the top stories of the week, in case you missed them

Samsung Galaxy S8 And S8+ Launched: All You Need To Know

Ending months of speculations and anticipation for Samsung fans, and even the industry at large, the Korean tech giant revealed its new flagship range of offerings in the form of the Samsung S8 and S8+ recently. While all the specs and features of the phones have been unveiled, the prices will be announced at the launch event in April. Read here.

5 Of The Worst IPL Bowling Performances

While IPL is a tournament where heroes are made, it is also responsible for creating villians. A lot of times, players end up letting their team down with horrendous performances. In our build-up to the tournament (why do we have to wait so long?), we look at some of the worst bowling performances over the years. Read here to know more.

Highlights From Australia’s Tour Of India 2017

Test cricket is far from dead. Before Australia began their campaign in India, all the cricket pundits predicted a 4-0 whitewash given the alien conditions they would have been presented with. As the days went on, all the armchair critics were proven wrong as the visitors put up a fight that they can be proud of. Despite the fact that they lost, it is safe to say that their campaign was a successful failure.

On their part, India avoided embarrassment and a lot of players managed to save the day just when their team needed them. In case, you missed it (or you are reading this piece after 2019), here’s taking a look at some of the key highlights from the tour. Read here.

Tom Cruise And The Women In His Life

We wish we had a life like Tom Cruise. Not only is he a multi-millionaire who earns a lot of money and has legions of fans, he is also a smooth Casanova who has been able to date some of the hottest women in the world. Recently, news broke that the 54 year-old actor is ‘reportedly’ dating 28-year-old British actress Vanessa Kirby. Read to know more.

AB de Villiers Announced As New Montblanc Brand Ambassador

For many, South African ODI cricket captain AB de Villiers is the face of gentlemanly habits in the sport that has only gotten more boorish in the 21st century. And to his credit, the Proteas batsman was announced as the new brand ambassador for Montblanc on Wednesday. He will be representing the luxury Maison in South Africa and India, informed a press release. Read more.

Rejoice, Tinder Will Now Be Available On Your Laptop

Just like WhatsApp, there will be a web version of Tinder, called Tinder Online. You can swipe right and swipe left, and do whatever you could on the app version. Read here.

Bob Dylan: 5 Songs He Should Perform When He Receives The Nobel Prize This Weekend

The news is out! Bob Dylan will finally (formally) receive his Nobel Prize of Literature this weekend in Stockholm, Sweden. Read here to know more.

What The Critics Are Saying About Taapsee Pannu Starrer Naam Shabana

It’s extremely refreshing to see Bollywood make women-centric films much more often in the recent past. Also, they are no longer portraying them as the ‘damsel in distress’ like they used to do in the 80s and the 90s. Nowadays, actresses can kick ass and films like Dangal and Naam Shabana are proof. The movie released this Friday to mostly bad reviews, so do read what the critics have to say before investing your hard-earned money. Read more.